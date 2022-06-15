Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

