Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 301297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

