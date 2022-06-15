Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

GNC opened at GBX 111.35 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £586.32 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.71 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

