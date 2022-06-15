GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ICLTF stock opened at 1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.47. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of 1.21 and a fifty-two week high of 5.67.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

