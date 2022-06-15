GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Up 10.4%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 3,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.