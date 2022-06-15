GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 30,100 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.