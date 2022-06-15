Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $94,920.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,675,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,258.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $48.96.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
