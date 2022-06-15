Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

