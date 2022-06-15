Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

GEF traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,152. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

