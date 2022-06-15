Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.80

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.80 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.78). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.81), with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £124.21 million and a P/E ratio of -114.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

