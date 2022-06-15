Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 6,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,791. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.