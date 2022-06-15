Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 6,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,791. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

