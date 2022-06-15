Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

