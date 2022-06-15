Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) fell 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 99,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
See Also
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.