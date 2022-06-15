Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) fell 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 99,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

