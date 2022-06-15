Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

