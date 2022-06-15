Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.