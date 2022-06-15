Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $12,834.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $12,834.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 545,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GNTY stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $422.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

