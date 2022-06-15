Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $12,834.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $12,834.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 545,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GNTY stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $422.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
