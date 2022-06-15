Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE GWRE opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,281 shares of company stock worth $640,146 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $67,267,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $21,836,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

