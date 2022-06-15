Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 13,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

