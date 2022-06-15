GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of GURU Organic Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTC:GUROF remained flat at $$8.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

