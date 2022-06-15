GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GURU Organic Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

