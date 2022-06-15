H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.10-$4.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUL opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

