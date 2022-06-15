Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock worth $396,692. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.