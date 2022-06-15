Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE HGTY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 180,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,162. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.
About Hagerty (Get Rating)
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
