Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,011.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,011 ($24.41) and last traded at GBX 2,014.87 ($24.46), with a volume of 127277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,088 ($25.34).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.50).

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,308.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,542.54.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($30.77), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,107.66).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

