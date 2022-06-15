HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource (LON:HAL)
