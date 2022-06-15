Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

HHULY stock opened at 7.99 on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.58.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.46) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

