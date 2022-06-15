Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of HHULY opened at 7.99 on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 7.50 and a 12-month high of 12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 8.58.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.46) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHULY)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.