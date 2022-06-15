Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of HHULY opened at 7.99 on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 7.50 and a 12-month high of 12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 8.58.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.46) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.