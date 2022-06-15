Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

