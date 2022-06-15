Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HWC stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

