Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.82

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

