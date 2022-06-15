Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Buys $57,988.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) Director Walter Frederick Walker bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $57,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walter Frederick Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Walter Frederick Walker bought 8,700 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $29,058.00.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

