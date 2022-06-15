Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.09

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.09 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 103,229 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.09.

Get Hardide alerts:

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.