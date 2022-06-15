Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)
Featured Stories
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.