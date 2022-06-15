Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $1,104,500.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

