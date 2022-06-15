Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $1,104,500.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.63.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.