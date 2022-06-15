Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.28. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 94,092 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

