Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $693.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

