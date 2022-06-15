Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 45.7% in May

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Haynes International stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

