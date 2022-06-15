Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Lesley Billow Sells 968 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $14,578.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $739,400.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $15,304.08.

On Friday, May 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hayward by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 99,937 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 29.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

