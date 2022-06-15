Head to Head Comparison: BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) & The Competition

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -202.00 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -24.42

BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 147 959 1633 50 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 44.82%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences competitors beat BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

