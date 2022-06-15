Head to Head Survey: Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.13%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Volatility and Risk

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.23 $9.41 million $1.57 30.60 Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 2.26 $32.26 million $1.34 7.25

Hudson Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

