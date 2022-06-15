Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 14820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $5,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

