Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.