Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.47. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 66,392 shares trading hands.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

