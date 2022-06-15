HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($61.46) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €49.68 ($51.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($48.97) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($80.19).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

