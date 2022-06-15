Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.36

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.36 and traded as low as $72.50. Heineken shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 4,550 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.