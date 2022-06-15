Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.36

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.36 and traded as low as $72.50. Heineken shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 4,550 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

Get Heineken alerts:

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.