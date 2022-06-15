Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 13,379 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.
In other news, CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.