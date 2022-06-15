Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 13,379 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

Get Heliogen alerts:

In other news, CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $6,430,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.