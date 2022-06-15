Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £110.15 million and a P/E ratio of -232.14. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,456.85). Also, insider Tom Libassi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($9,952.66).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.