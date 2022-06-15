Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at China Renaissance

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

