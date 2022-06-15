Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,242,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 3,009,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,426.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $$4.58 on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

