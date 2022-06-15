Henry Ji Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,065,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $548.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,034,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 259,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 208,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

